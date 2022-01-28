Brickbat: Liar, Liar

January 28, 2022

The Virginia Beach, Virginia, police department used forged DNA reports linking people to crimes to get them to confess or to cooperate with investigators, according to a state investigation. In at least one case, a forged report from the Virginia Department of Forensic Science was introduced in court as evidence. The police department said it stopped using forged DNA reports last year, but it said the practice was legal.

