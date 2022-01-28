Buttigieg Celebrates Death Of Racist Pittsburgh Bridge

January 28, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

PITTSBURGH, PA—Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed Friday morning, injuring ten people. Luckily no one was killed, although the bridge itself died violently. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg arrived at the scene hours later where he cracked open a bottle of champaign and laughed boisterously at the destruction of the racist bridge.

The post Buttigieg Celebrates Death Of Racist Pittsburgh Bridge appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...