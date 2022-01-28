China Changes Ending Of ‘Winnie The Pooh’ So Pooh Conquers The World And Enslaves Ethnic Minorities

January 28, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BEIJING—After successfully changing the ending of 'Fight Club' to one where the state authorities win, China's Ministry of Culture has released a new version of Disney's 1977 film, 'The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.' In the new ending, Pooh conquers the world and enslaves ethnic minorities.

