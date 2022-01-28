Company that Called Republicans Racist Loses Massive Number of Customers (Penzey's Spices)

Penzey's Spices, the Milwaukee-based company that held "Republicans are Racist Weekend" sale on Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend earlier this month, is now dealing with a massive loss of customers and is now all but begging for new business. "After starting the year with All Republicans are Republicans and following up with Republicans are Racists we’ve set a nice little Boycott Penzeys! surge in motion," Penzey's CEO Bill Penzey said in an email to customers Friday. "It certainly wasn’t unexpected, but if it’s within your means, you picking up a small stack of Gift Cards would help." Penzey admitted that...



