Donald Trump Jr. is competitive with Ron DeSantis in fresh 2024 poll

January 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Is the former President's son a credible DeSantis alternative? One poll says yes. Most polling of the still hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential Primary race shows Donald Trump atop the field, with Gov. Ron DeSantis running second and winning outright when the former President is excluded from the field. The latest Morning Consult/POLITICO survey is consistent with both of those trends, yet it shows that if the former President does not run in 2024, his namesake son would be competitive even with DeSantis. Former President Trump was the choice of 49% of the 390 registered Republican voters surveyed last week, with...



