Eric Adams warns New Yorkers to get tested for COVID if they came into contact with Sarah Palin who was spotted dining out on the UES just two days after testing positive

January 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, is encouraging anyone who has crossed paths with Sarah Palin in the last couple of days to get tested for covid [cut] 'We encourage any New Yorker who came into contact with Sarah Palin to get tested, just as we encourage all New Yorkers to get tested regularly, especially those who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19,' Adams said through spokesman Jonah Allon said. 'By repeatedly flouting CDC guidelines, Ms. Palin has shown a complete disregard for the health and safety of small business workers and her fellow patrons,' Allon said....



Read More...