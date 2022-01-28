George Soros Donates $125 Million to Democrats Before November Midterms
January 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLICLeft-wing billionaire and Democrat donor George Soros has reportedly fueled Democrats with $125 million through a super PAC heading into the November midterms. Dubbed as a “long-term investment,” the money is one of the largest political donations in recent years, Politico reported, noting political donations of nine figures are exceedingly rare.
