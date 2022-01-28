George Soros Pledges 'Unprecedented' $125 Million To Help Democrats Win In November

With President Biden's approval rating in the gutter and Democrats increasingly concerned about their chances of holding on to Congress (as evidenced by Justice Breyer's decision to retire), the Democratic Party is turning once again to one of its most reliable megadonors for a massive influx of campaign cash, which it will need if it wants to stave off massive Congressional losses in November, not to mention at the state level.

Politico reports that the nonagenerian billionaire is committing $125 million - an enormous and unprecedented (even for Soros) sum - to help Democrats win as many Congressional races of possible in November, and beyond.

It appears Soros's top issue is voting rights, which also happens to be near the top of President Biden's agenda as he and his Congressional allies struggle to pass a new voting rights bill.

The group, Democracy PAC, has served as Soros' campaign spending vehicle since 2019, channeling more than $80 million to other Democratic groups and candidates during the 2020 election cycle. The new, nine-figure investment from Soros is aimed at supporting pro-democracy "causes and candidates, regardless of political party" who are invested in "strengthening the infrastructure of American democracy: voting rights and civic participation, civil rights and liberties, and the rule of law," Soros said in a statement shared first with POLITICO. Soros added that the donation to the super PAC is a "long-term investment," intended to support political work beyond this year.

Democracy PAC, the PAC tasked with doling out Soros's millions, will be led by his son, Alexander Soros.

The donation places Soros among only a handful of donors who have managed to hit the 9-figure level. Already, his PAC has cut two large checks: one for $2.5 million to Senate Majority PAC, and the other for $1 million to House Majority PAC.

Of course, news of Soros' involvement always has the chance of becoming a political liability for Democrats. Take for instance the fact that the newly elected Manhattan DA, Alvin Bragg, has essentially ordered his prosecutors to stop seeking prison sentences for most low level felonies, including armed robberies and drug dealing.

From here on out, "carceral" sentences will be reserved for "homicides and a handful of other cases." Soros gave Bragg's campaign $1 million. And he also supported the previous occupant, DA Cyrus Vance Jr., who was accused of going easy on Harvey Weinstein years before the NYT got involved. In Baltimore, a DA he backed ended up indicted on perjury charges.

It's not just the east coast: LA has seen a sharp 36% increase in crime since Soros-backed LA County DA George Gascón.

And let's not forget about San Francisco's Chesa Boudin, who has become downright infamous as nary a week goes by without some new viral video portraying some egregious example of legalized shoplifting in the City by the Bay.

And Soros's political interests aren't ending at the federal level. He has also donated $1 million to the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, a group dedicated to electing Democrats to be the chief official in charge of elections in a state. As Politico adds, once "little-known", posts like these are drawing increasingly more attention from donors. We'll let you, dear reader, take a guess as to why.