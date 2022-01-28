It Will Blow Your Mind How Much US Land Is Being Purchased By Foreign Interests

January 28, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

We have been warned about supply chain issues and foreign interests, along with treasonous people like Bill Gates obtaining US land, including farm land. Well, if you have not seen it, the numbers of acres of US land that is either owned or being purchased by foreign interests is absolutely staggering. China Continues To Buy …



Read More...