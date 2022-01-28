"Jesus' Word Possesses Authority" (Sermon for the Fourth Sunday after the Epiphany, on Luke 4:31-44)

January 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

“Jesus’ Word Possesses Authority” (Luke 4:31-44) In last week’s Gospel, from the first half of Luke chapter 4, we heard Jesus say what he was anointed and sent to do. He quoted these words from the book of the prophet Isaiah: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.” Now in this week’s Gospel, from...



Read More...