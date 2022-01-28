Joe Biden Beats Out Brussels Sprouts For America’s Least Favorite Vegetable

January 28, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—A new Gallup Poll shows President Biden beating out the infamous Brussels Sprout for America's least favorite vegetable. The poll, partially conducted as a survey for TV's Family Feud, has been criticized by the Biden administration as "unfair."

