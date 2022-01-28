The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Joe Biden Beats Out Brussels Sprouts For America’s Least Favorite Vegetable

January 28, 2022   |   Tags: ,

U.S.—A new Gallup Poll shows President Biden beating out the infamous Brussels Sprout for America's least favorite vegetable. The poll, partially conducted as a survey for TV's Family Feud, has been criticized by the Biden administration as "unfair."

The post Joe Biden Beats Out Brussels Sprouts For America's Least Favorite Vegetable appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x