Kyle Rittenhouse’s rifle will be destroyed at Wisconsin crime lab

January 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The AR-15-style rifle that Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during a 2020 street protest will be destroyed by the state of Wisconsin and not returned. The agreement, made among prosecutors, Rittenhouse and Dominick Black — the man who purchased the rifle — was announced Friday morning in court.



