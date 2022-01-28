Low Testosterone Linked To Dementia And Alzheimer’s Risk In Large Study

A large study involving almost 160,000 people has suggested that low testosterone in older men has a link to dementia and Alzheimer's disease. The researchers did not find a causal link, so the nature of this relationship is not known, but the paper is one of the sturdiest pieces of evidence that has highlighted this connection yet. The research was recently published in the journal Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Scientists led by the University of Western Australia in Perth sifted through data from the UK Biobank, an open-access biomedical database containing in-depth genetic and health information from half a million people...



