Missouri Healing Arts board requests court records in Agape Boarding School doctor case

January 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Missouri government board responsible for licensing doctors and other health care professionals is interested in criminal court matters related to Dr. David Smock, the longtime physician for Stockton-based Agape Boarding School. But under Missouri law, the State Board of Registration for the Healing Arts can't say why. Smock was recently charged with 11 felony sex crimes against children. Three of the charges originate from Greene County. Eight of the charges were issued by Cedar County, the rural home of Agape's Independent Fundamental Baptist boarding school campus, as well as one of Smock's clinics. Smock has pleaded not guilty to...



Read More...