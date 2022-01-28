Putin signed the law on 'life imprisonment for pedophiles'……(also for previous convicted)

President Vladimir Putin signed a law on life imprisonment for 'previously convicted' pedophiles for violent acts against minors. It is noted that, according to the law, life imprisonment will also threaten if it was associated with another grave or especially grave crime or committed against two or more children. Earlier, the Federation Council of Russia approved a law on life imprisonment for pedophiles.



