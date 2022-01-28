Rare Breed Triggers Responds To Alleged Leaked ATF Memo To Seize FRT-15s From Dealers

Lawrence Demonico, the president of Rare Breed Triggers, has just released a YouTube video responding to the alleged leaked ATF memo circulating the internet in the last 24 hours.

"We have all seen the ATF letter that is spreading like wildfire across the internet, regarding the ATF plans to steal private property from dealers, and of course, I'm referring to the FRT-15 trigger," Demonico said. "All though I cannot authenticate this letter that is allegedly being circulated by the ATF. I can tell you we've received word from one dealer in Illinois late yesterday afternoon stating that the ATF visited him and handed him a cease and desist order and seized FRT-15 triggers," he continued.

Demonico said he has a lot of experience dealing with the "corrupt and dirty practices of the ATF." He said, "my jaw is absolutely on the floor in complete disbelief that they're choosing to take action based on an illegitimate examination and report that was conducted by David Smith and approved by Earl Griffith at the ATF technology branch."

Demonico went on to say the report is full of "outright lies," labeling the forced reset trigger as a machine gun. He pointed to a video on the Rare Breed website that demonstrates the FRT-15 trigger is not a machine gun.

Demonico said the news of the alleged ATF memo was first put out by Gun Owners of America (GOA). He said the GOA has yet to support him but has a meeting with them, adding that since the ATF is attacking dealers, maybe the group will finally provide some assistance.

Demonico ends the video by saying, "we're not back down, and we'll see this through to the end," adding "if the ATF can simply just say the FRT-15 is a machine gun without a claim being based on actual laws in the US code -- what's to stop them from reinterpreting the AR-15 altogether is a machine gun -- there's nothing to stop them from doing that."

Here's Demonico's full video responding to the alleged leaked ATF letter:

Maryland-based gun advocacy group The Machine Gun Nest (TMGN) has pointed out this slippery slope numerous times. Here's what they have to say about the latest alleged ATF memo:

The fact that the ATF is allowed on a whim to change the definition of a machine gun from "Any weapon which shoots, is designed to shoot, or can be readily restored to shoot, automatically more than one shot without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger" to "any device that increases the rate of fire" sets an extremely dangerous precedent.

In this video, TMGN sums up the entire current situation happening between the ATF and Rare Breed Triggers.