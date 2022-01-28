Report: Yale Students Warn That COVID Tyranny Has Turned Campus Into Stasi-Like ‘Surveillance State’

January 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

School issuing compliance warnings to anyone caught violating restrictions and reported to the authorities by fellow students.. Some students at Yale are warning that the litany of restrictions and rules, and the system the university has implemented to report anyone seen to be breaking them, has transformed the campus into a “surveillance state” policed by Stasi-like students who are annoyed at others violating the ever changing decrees. The Washington Free Beacon reports that complaints are being registered anonymously against anyone not wearing a mask, or indulging in “handshakes, hugs, and high-fives.” In one example cited in the report, one student...



Read More...