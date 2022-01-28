SEARCH The Western Standard The Western Standard NEWSAlberta farmers plan Coutts blockade Saturday

January 28, 2022

Organizers say they are expecting “hundreds of trucks and vehicles” to attend and participate in the blockade stopping border-crossings in both directions “until all mandates and restrictions are lifted.” A group of Alberta farmers say they are poised to try and blockade the Coutts border crossing in conjunction with the Freedom Convoy demonstration in Ottawa. Organizer Nick Friesen, from outside Taber, said he expects truckers from all over Southern Alberta to take part — with drivers from the US also blockading the border on their side. “I know of one trucking group that’s sending 30 trucks, another company is sending...



