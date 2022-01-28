Soylent Sundance

January 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

This week is the annual Sundance Film Festival in Park City. You wouldn’t know it though, as the streets are devoid of all the PIBS (people in black), the hotels are empty, the restaurants uncrowded and the usual film venues shuttered. Sundance has once again gone virtual, as announced in early January, due to mounting concerns over the Nu-Wu-Flu cooties.On January 5, 2022 it was announced that the in-person components would be scrapped in favor of a virtual festival due to the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant.Just as “virtual” education advocates proclaim there is “virtual learning” going on, the Sundance promoters pretend...



