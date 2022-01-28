The GREATEST STUDY on the TWO WITNESSESS of Revelation! Who are They? 50 Minute Audio

January 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

50 Minute Audio Beloved, this absolutely amazing Bible study on the Two Witnesses of Revelation and their three and one half year ministry; which will lead to the repentance; conversion and salvation of Israel at Messiah's glorious Second Coming; fulfilling the Day of Atonement (Zech. 12:10-14; Rom. 9-11; Rev. 19:11-21); is a powerful affirmation and confirmation of the truthfulness and integrity of the Word of Almighty God throughout the ages! In this study, you will see how Almighty God will gloriously use these two saints of old to begin the process of restoration with the God of Israel and the...



Read More...