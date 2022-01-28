Too Much Money! U.S. Consumer Spending Drops, Price Index Up Most Since 1982 (REAL Personal Spending Fell 1% In December)

This is a case of “Too much money” in the economy, courtesy of The Federal Reserve. (Bloomberg) — U.S. inflation-adjusted consumer spending fell last month by the most since February, suggesting that Americans tempered their outlays amid the latest Covid-19 wave and the fastest inflation in nearly 40 years. Purchases of goods and services, adjusted for changes in prices, decreased 1% from November, the Commerce Department said Friday. The personal consumption expenditures price gauge, which the Federal Reserve uses for its inflation target, rose 0.4% from a month earlier and 5.8% from December 2020, the most since 1982. Unadjusted for...



