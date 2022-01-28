Two New Polls on Trump vs. DeSantis

January 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Two new polls show Florida governor Ron DeSantis with a realistic shot of defeating Donald Trump in a 2024 primary. The former president remains the strong favorite, but he’s under 50 percent in the latest YouGov survey:GOP Presidential Polling:Trump: 46%DeSantis: 21%Pence: 6%Haley: 6%Carlson: 2%YouGov / January 24, 2022 / n=1568 / Onlinehttps://t.co/axPvpnEU7N— Polling USA (@USA_Polling) January 28, 2022A new poll by Echelon Insights shows that DeSantis’s position has improved in the last few months in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup:TRUMP v. DESANTIS two-way GOP primary:Trump 57%DeSantis 32%In October, this was Trump +40. Today, it's Trump +25. pic.twitter.com/1vYJYby3EN— Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) January...



