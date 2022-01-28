The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Unmasked Students Face Immediate Suspension from Loudoun County Public Schools

January 28, 2022   |   Tags:
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va.—Refusal to wear a mask in school would result in immediate suspension, effective Feb. 2, the first day after the long weekend, Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) told unmasked students on Friday afternoon. In a video The Epoch Times reviewed, William Shipp, principal of Woodgrove High School, spoke at about 3:45 p.m. on Friday to unmasked students kept in the auxiliary gym. “You have all chosen not to wear a mask this week. Essentially, that is just defiant of the rules Loudoun County Public Schools have put up,” said Shipp. He told the students that they would face...


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x