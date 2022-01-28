US DoD staffer with top-secret clearance stole identities from work systems to apply for loans

A US Department of Defense staffer with top-secret clearance stole the identities of dozens of people from a work SharePoint system to apply for loans totaling nearly a quarter of a million dollars. Kevin Lee, 41, of Chula Vista, southern California, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to wire fraud. Lee, who worked for Uncle Sam's Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) as an analyst, raided the organization's Microsoft SharePoint system for people's private data to pull off his nefarious scheme. It's said that he applied for and was able to get as much as $244,500 in loans under other people's names to...



