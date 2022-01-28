VA school districts segregate, suspend students in defiance of Gov. Youngkin’s ban on forced masking
January 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLICStandoffs on the ground between parents and school districts continue, as a battle in the courts looms... Defying an executive order issued by newly-elected Gov. Glenn Youngkin that renders masks optional in public schools, several Virginia districts responded by suspending students who decline to wear a mask, segregating them into isolated rooms, and calling police on mothers who advocate for them. After the issuing of Executive Order 2 on Youngkin’s inauguration day, January 15, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) went into action by joining a seven-district lawsuit against the order and directing their administrators to suspend students without face coverings...
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
VA school districts segregate, suspend students in defiance of Gov. Youngkin’s ban on forced masking
January 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLICStandoffs on the ground between parents and school districts continue, as a battle in the courts looms... Defying an executive order issued by newly-elected Gov. Glenn Youngkin that renders masks optional in public schools, several Virginia districts responded by suspending students who decline to wear a mask, segregating them into isolated rooms, and calling police on mothers who advocate for them. After the issuing of Executive Order 2 on Youngkin’s inauguration day, January 15, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) went into action by joining a seven-district lawsuit against the order and directing their administrators to suspend students without face coverings...
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
VA school districts segregate, suspend students in defiance of Gov. Youngkin’s ban on forced masking
January 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLICStandoffs on the ground between parents and school districts continue, as a battle in the courts looms... Defying an executive order issued by newly-elected Gov. Glenn Youngkin that renders masks optional in public schools, several Virginia districts responded by suspending students who decline to wear a mask, segregating them into isolated rooms, and calling police on mothers who advocate for them. After the issuing of Executive Order 2 on Youngkin’s inauguration day, January 15, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) went into action by joining a seven-district lawsuit against the order and directing their administrators to suspend students without face coverings...
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments