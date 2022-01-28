Walker defies Trump, says he’ll stay in N.C. Senate race

Former Rep. Mark Walker says he is staying in North Carolina’s open Senate race, a decision that rattles the GOP primary in one of the nation’s most competitive contests. His decision to remain in the contest defies former President Donald Trump’s offer to endorse him for a House seat — an offer that was designed to clear the Republican field for Trump’s chosen candidate, Rep. Ted Budd. As Walker spoke to a crowd of hundreds of supporters in Greensboro on Thursday night, a crew dramatically lifted a tarp from his campaign bus, revealing a Walker for Senate logo. “What we’re...



