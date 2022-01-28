Watch: Orwellian Vaccine Registry Could Be Coming to the U.S. Warns Canadian Trucker(could be?)

January 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

During an appearance on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Freedom Convoy 2022 spokesman Benjamin Dichter highlighted protests in Canada against vaccine mandates led by the nation’s trucking industry. Dichter warned this effort by Canada’s Trudeau government could be something coming to the United States. “It’s simple,” he explained. “I mean, we’ve seen Canada go from a country of Justin Trudeau’s promises of sunny ways into dark, authoritarian oppression and control. We want to do — we want two things. We want to get rid of the vaccine mandates, and the passports and the passports is — that’s really the concerning one....



