'We say goodbye': Another nation ends COVID restrictions 'Welcome the life we knew before'(follow up?)

January 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The latest country to announce it is eliminating most of its COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, including mask mandates, is Denmark. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Wednesday that beginning Feb. 1, mask restrictions on public transportation, in restaurants, in shops and other indoor facilities will be lifted, the Associated Press reported. "We say goodbye to the restrictions and welcome the life we knew before," Frederiksen said. "As of Feb. 1, Denmark will be open." Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said that while the European nation recently has had 46,000 new cases daily on average, only 40 people are in hospital intensive care units....



Read More...