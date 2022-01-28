What’s stopping you from going meatless? A new survey says lack of flavor is the number one factor.

It’s becoming easier and easier to adopt a plant-based diet. Along with more ways to make fruits and vegetables delicious, there’s no shortage of meatless fish, chicken nuggets, beloved fast food burgers, even whole restaurant concepts dedicated to plant-based eats. While the introduction of some of these items leaves us scratching our heads, wondering if the arguments for sustainable meatless eating are even possible under our broken food system, the good news is that such developments continue to normalize vegetarian and vegan lifestyles. So, what’s stopping people from ditching meat for good? Talker reports that taste may be the number-one...



