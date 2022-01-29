2 rheumatoid arthritis drugs tied to lower risk of Parkinson's (HCQ and chloroquine reduced risk 26%)

Two rheumatoid arthritis drugs show potential for lowering the risk of Parkinson's disease, new research shows. Some previous studies have found that people with rheumatoid arthritis have a lower risk of Parkinson's, and it was suggested that a class of rheumatoid arthritis drugs called disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) may play a role in that reduced risk. To learn more, researchers analyzed data from thousands of patients in Finland. The use of most DMARDs—including methotrexate, sulfasalazine, gold preparations or immunosuppressants—at least three years before Parkinson's disease diagnosis was not associated with the risk of the disease in those with rheumatoid arthritis,...



