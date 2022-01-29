An Arizona Republican just proposed a bill that would allow the state legislature to overturn election results

January 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In the wake of the 2020 election, a number of Republican-controlled state legislatures have made moves to make it harder to vote. But even amid this cavalcade of voter restrictions, a new bill proposed by a GOP legislator in Arizona stands out -- and not in a good way. GOP state Rep. John Fillmore introduced legislation this week that would, among other things, get rid of almost all absentee and early voting in the state and mandate all votes be HAND-counted within 24 hours of polling sites being closed. "We should have voting, in my opinion, in person, one day...



Read More...