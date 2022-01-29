Biden voter 'disgusted' with the president, says Dem party has become 'unrecognizable'

January 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Joe Biden voter explained why he became "disgusted" with the president's administration and raised concerns about the direction the Democratic Party is headed. "A year in and I'm disgusted with them both. I'm disgusted with [Vice President] Kamala Harris and Joe Biden," Isaiah Carter, a New York-based blue-collar worker and member of the Democratic Party, told Fox News. Video at link.



Read More...