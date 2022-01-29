Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 29-Jan-2022;

January 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

January 29th, 2021 Be-Dagh Mariyam Catholic Church Mariyam Colony Quetta, PakistanReadings at MassLiturgical Colour: Green First reading2 Samuel 12:1-7,10-17 ©David's penitence over UriahThe Lord sent Nathan the prophet to David. He came to him and said:‘In the same town were two men,one rich, the other poor.The rich man had flocks and herdsin great abundance;the poor man had nothing but a ewe lamb,one only, a small one he had bought.This he fed, and it grew up with him and his children,eating his bread, drinking from his cup,sleeping on his breast; it was like a daughter to him.When there came a traveller...



Read More...