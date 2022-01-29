Chicago is losing cops at a “significant, almost alarming” rate, deputy mayor says

The Chicago Police Department is losing cops at an “almost alarming” rate, and the city is having a hard time finding replacements. That’s the word from John O’Malley, the deputy mayor for public safety. O’Malley, other CPD leaders, and local politicians spoke Wednesday evening on a Zoom meeting organized by East Lakeview Neighbors (ELVN). In another highlight, State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz (6th) told participants that she is working on a “pack of bills” to address concerns with the state’s year-old, 600-plus page justice reform legislation.



