Christian Activists in Scotland Threaten to Sue Over Proposed ‘Conversion Therapy’ Ban

January 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The bans go much further and outlaw innocent, everyday church activities, including people praying for their friends,' warned Christian Institute Deputy Director Simon Calvert.(LifeSiteNews) — A Christian campaign group in Scotland warned the Scottish Parliament that it will face legal action if it forges ahead with plans to introduce a blanket ban on so-called LGBT “conversion therapy,” accusing the committee that recommended the measures of “bias.” The Christian Institute (CI), a British religious campaign group for the promotion of Christian ideals in the U.K., is pushing back against a broad proposal in Holyrood to limit “conversion therapy” for people experiencing...



Read More...