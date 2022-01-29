Crowds grow on Parliament Hill as more truck convoy protesters arrive in Ottawa

January 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The freedom convoy is completing a cross-country journey to Ottawa. Groups departed from Arnprior, Ont. Cornwall, Kingston and Vankleek Hill Saturday morning, travelling along highways into Ottawa for the protest. They are being greeted by hundreds of convoy participants that arrived in Ottawa Friday afternoon, filling streets with the constant sound of truck horns and cheers preparing for the weekend demonstration. Crowds began to form on Parliament Hill around 9 a.m. Saturday and grew significantly throughout the morning. A steady stream of people walked and drove across the Ottawa River from Gatineau to join the demonstration. Gatineau police urged people...



