French senators vote to ban hijab in sports competitions

January 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The French Senate has voted in favour of banning the wearing of hijabs in sports competitions, arguing that neutrality is a requirement on the field of play. The French upper legislative house voted late on Tuesday in favour of amending a proposed law stipulating that the wearing “of conspicuous religious symbols is prohibited” to take part in events and competitions organised by sports federations. In their text, senators clearly said the amendment aims at banning “the wearing of the veil in sports competitions”. They added that headscarves can put at risk the safety of athletes wearing them when they practise...



Read More...