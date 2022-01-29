Georgetown Law School Lashes Out at Professor Critical of Biden’s Racial Supreme Court Promise

January 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Georgetown University on Thursday condemned one of its own law professors for his "appalling" criticism of President Joe Biden's pledge to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court. In an email to the entire law school, William Treanor, dean of the law school, said faculty member Ilya Shapiro's comments regarding Biden's pledge to base his nomination decision on race were "at odds with everything" the law school stands for and were "damaging to the culture of equity and inclusion that Georgetown Law is building every day." Treanor criticized Shapiro for using "demeaning language" that he characterized as "appalling." Shapiro,...



