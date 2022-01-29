‘I will die free’: Unvaccinated Burke County man denied kidney transplant by hospital

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burke County man’s decision not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine means he also won’t be getting a much-needed kidney transplant. Chad Carswell, a double amputee who has undergone several major surgeries on his heart, now faces a different battle. Carswell told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty his kidney is only operating at about 4%…. …. In a statement to Channel 9, the hospital said the policy is in place to provide protection for the patient, because transplant patients are at high risk for severe illness if they don’t have pre-existing immunity. “Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s...



