James Carville says Kyrsten Sinema won't win a Democratic primary against Ruben Gallego if she runs for reelection in 2024

January 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The longtime Democratic strategist James Carville threw cold water on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's chances for reelection if Rep. Ruben Gallego challenges her for the party's 2024 Senate nomination in Arizona. In a recent Vox interview that was published on Thursday, Carville expressed confidence in Gallego's chances if he were to launch a primary run against the freshman senator, who was first elected in a 2018 race against then-Republican Rep. Martha McSally to great fanfare among state Democrats.



Read More...