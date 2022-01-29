Joni Mitchell removes her music from Spotify, joining Neil Young in protest

Joni Mitchell announced Friday that she will join her friend Neil Young in pulling her music off of Spotify. Mitchell, 78, said in a statement posted to her website, “I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.” Mitchell, who like Young survived polio as a child, also linked to an open letter signed by hundreds of doctors and medical professionals who said that Spotify’s top podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” promotes...



