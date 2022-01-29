Jumbo jet skids off runway, sucking up cargo as potentially historic storm Kenan slams into US and 3,500 flights are cancelled

January 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A China Airlines Cargo jet slid off the runway and crashed into cargo bins on Friday morning Video has emerged of the terrifying moment a large cargo jet skid off the runway and crashed into cargo bins at Chicago's O'Hare Airport as a storm began pummeling the Northeast and New England, grounding thousands of flights and creating extreme hazards for travel. The shocking video, captured by CCTV at the O'Hare Airport as the storm began on Friday, shows the China Airlines Cargo 747 sliding on the snow covered ground as it loses control and swerves into cargo on the runway....



