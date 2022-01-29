Kansas mom charged with leading all-female ISIS battalion in Syria

January 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A former Kansas woman and mother of five has been charged with joining ISIS and leading an all-female battalion of fighters in Syria, the Department of Justice announced Saturday. Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, allegedly trained her own children to use AK-47s and suicide belts, translated speeches made by ISIS leaders, and conspired to plan an attack on an American college campus, the DOJ said. Fluke-Ekren was appointed in 2016 to lead the Khatiba Nusaybah, an all-female military unit of the Islamic State, in Raqqa, Syria, according to a criminal complaint filed in 2019 and unsealed Saturday. In that role, she trained...



Read More...