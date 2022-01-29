Kate Shemirani, Graham “Daddy Dragon” Moore & Michael Chaves Push For Reviving English Constitution Against Tyranny (Video)

Today, January 29, 2022, The Sons of Liberty are broadcasting live at Southend On Sea @ Warrior Square in England, the English Constitution Party Rally at which point we will hear from “Daddy Dragon” Graham Moore who is running for Parliament and also our own Kate Shemirani. We began early in order to get it …



Read More...