Nebraska alters Herbie Husker cartoon to avoid white supremacy link

January 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Nebraska Cornhuskers gave its cartoon mascot an upgrade to make sure there were no associations between Herbie Husker and white supremacy. In the original logo, Herbie Husker is making an "OK" gesture. Some over the last few years after connected the symbol to white supremacy – three straight fingers making a ‘W’ and the circle formed next to an extended finger make a ‘P.’



Read More...