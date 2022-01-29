NY Nurses Arrested After Selling $1.5 Million In Fake Vaccine Cards

Two New York nurses were busted after having made a reported $1.5 million selling fake Covid-19 vaccination cards.

Two Long Island nurses, 49-year-old Julie Devuono and 44-year-old Marissa Urraro, had forged vaccine cards between November 2021 and January 2022.

Law enforcement officers seized around $900,000 during a search of DeVuono's home, and a ledger showing more than $1.5 million from the scheme, according to NBC4NY.

The #Suffolk County DA arrested two people including the owner of an Amityville pediatric office for selling fake Covid-19 vaccine cards. $220 for adults, $85 for children. Ledgers show they may have made $1.5 million dollars from this illegal scheme #NBC4NY pic.twitter.com/jm0bcOkCeX — Pei-Sze Cheng (@PeiSzeCheng4NY) January 28, 2022

"I hope this sends a message to others who are considering gaming the system that they will get caught and that we will enforce the law to the fullest extent," said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney.

The pair reportedly charged between $220 and $440 for adults and $85 for children. After selling the cards, the women would then allegedly add the information to the NY State Immunization Information System (NYSIIS).

According to prosecutors, the pair - who worked at Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville (owned by DeVuono) - forged vaccine cards for undercover detectives.