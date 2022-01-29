Rape victim is blackened with soot and paraded through a jeering crowd in India after being gang raped and tortured in revenge for rejecting a teen boy's advances

January 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

WARNING DISTRESSING CONTENT A 20-year-old mother-of-one was gang raped and tortured before she was dragged through a jeering crowd that attacked her. Police arrested 11 people, including nine women and minors, after the horrific scenes on Wednesday in Delhi, India. The woman was reportedly abducted from her home by four men and raped. Her head was shaved and her face blackened with soot before she was paraded on foot as the crowd jeered her. The gang rape was allegedly an act of revenge by the family of a teenage boy who took his own life last November after the woman,...



Read More...