Senator Ron Johnson Holds Panel Discussion on ‘COVID-19: A Second Opinion’ & The Data is Alarming (Video)

n January 24, 2022, Senator Ron Johnson held a panel discussion on ‘COVID-19: A Second Opinion.’ The panel included world renowned doctors, medical experts, and lawyers such as: Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Richard Urso, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, Steve Kirsch, attorney Thomas Renz and others. This nearly …



Read More...