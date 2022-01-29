Study claims vitamin D, fish oil supplements can help counteract autoimmune disease

January 29, 2022

Researchers this week announced findings that vitamin D and fish oil supplements—two widely available and cheap treatments—can help to treat the wide illness category of autoimmune disorders. The study, published in the journal BMJ, claimed that “vitamin D supplementation for five years … reduced autoimmune disease by 22%,” while omega 3 fatty accid supplements “reduced the autoimmune disease rate by 15%.” The researchers, based in a variety of institutions out of Boston, Ma., noted that “autoimmune diseases, characterized by an inflammatory autoimmune response to self-tissues, are the third leading cause of morbidity in the industrialized world and a leading cause...



