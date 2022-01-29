The adoption of cryptocurrency, web 3 , and the meta-verse will separate young progressives from the DNC

The adoption of cryptocurrency, NFTs, web 3 and the meta-verse is separating young liberals and progressives from the DNC. There is currently a full court press by the professional, lifelong, ruling , big government class to kill crypto. We are now hearing things from Hillary, Bill Maher, Elizabeth Warren and others about crypto being bad for the environment and killing baby seals. The young people reject this press by the DNC to control the monetary supply. This is a very good thing.



